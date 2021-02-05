TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched In New Delhi At Rs 1.08 Lakh

TVS iQube Electric is priced in Bengaluru at an on-road cost of Rs 1.15 lakh, while the electric scooter costs around Rs. 7,000 lesser in New Delhi

TVS Motor Company launched its first electric scooter in the form of the iQube Electric, which was introduced in India back over a year ago. However, the electric scooter was launched in a limited number of cities initially. Now, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has finally brought the e-scooter to the capital, New Delhi.

In August last year, the Delhi government had launched its own EV policy in a bid to help boost the adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital. On February 4, Arvind Kejriwal announced the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign, which aims to encourage vehicle buyers to switch to EVs.

Under the new campaign, the Delhi government will be providing cash incentives to electric vehicle buyers to promote EV sales in the capital. Hence, TVS feels it is the best time to launch the iQube Electric in Delhi. Commenting on the launch, Shri. K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After its success in Bengaluru, we are thrilled to bring our iQube to Delhi, and are confident to scale great heights.”

TVS iQube Electric comes equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor that provides it with a claimed range of 75 km on a full charge. That being said, the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, before topping out at 78 kmph.

The scooter is offered with an LED headlamp, LED taillight, park assist, Multi-select economy and power mode, Day and Night display, regenerative braking, USB charging port and light in the under-seat storage. The scooter also gets Bluetooth connectivity through a dedicated smartphone app.

The TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website, and at dealerships with a booking amount of INR 5,000. As of now, the TVS iQube Electric is available at select dealerships across the national capital, at an on-road price of Rs 1,08,012 (post FAME & Delhi state subsidy).