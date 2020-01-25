TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched In India From Rs. 1.15 Lakh (On-Road)

TVS iQube is the first electric two-wheeler from the brand and 1,000 units of it will be produced every month

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturers are definitely stepping up to the plate as the transition towards electrification is rather swift than we actually thought. While the zero-emission two-wheeler market has seen several start-ups and less known brands having a go at over the last few years, the mainstream companies have stayed numb amidst getting involved in investing on the potentially capable start-ups.

2020 has long been predicted to be a breakthrough year for electric two-wheelers and the first month has witnessed plenty of action already as Bajaj Auto made its long anticipated return to the scooter space by bringing back the evocative Chetak nameplate with an electric powertrain. TVS Motor Company has showed promising conceptual studies mainly at the biennial Auto Expo

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company has addressed the media gathering and revealed that about 1,000 units of the electric scooter will be manufactured every month. He said that the Hosur-based brand’s first electric vehicle has its technology, software, battery solutions and programming made in India.

Initially, TVS is kicking things off with ten dealerships and as many outdoor charging points in Karnataka and the on-road Bengaluru price of the iQube scooter is Rs. 1.15 lakh. The brand is looking at selling 100 units of the iQube in the coming days according to Srinivasan. The TVS iQube comes equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor, which is claimed capable of returning 75 km riding range on a single charge with the help of Lithium-ion battery.

The top speed stands at 78 kmph and as we said before it gets several connectivity based features. Key features include riding modes (Economy and Power), park assist (reverse gear), Day and Night display, smartphone integration with SmartXonnect and so on. Rider can access the location of the scooter in real time and from the location history while the current and previous ride details are available at the finger touch.

The iQube Electric can be booked at select dealerships or through website for Rs. 5,000 and it will be available in Bengaluru from January 27. TVS claims that the eco-friendly scooter can go from zero to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds and it gets regenerative braking technology, over speed alert, incoming call/SMS alert, navigation assist, range indicator, geo fencing for safety and a home charging unit.

Using TVS iQube application, Smart Home charging unit and public charging are said to be at the ease. The iQube Electric gets a clean design with LED Daytime Running Light strip, LED headlamp, LED tail lamps and illuminated logo being the main attractions. It rides on black alloy wheels and the black finish on the front apron and windshield render a dual-tone look.

Horizontal turn signals flank the LED headlamp with the iQ badge sitting atop in blue colour and it can also be seen at the rear. The side panels get iQube electric written on it and the seat features contrast red stitches. The two-tone single-piece grab rail, horizontal LED tail lamp leading on to turn indicators, black finished switchgear, an all-digital instrument console and body coloured mirrors are other design highlights.