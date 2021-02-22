TVS iQube Electric Beats Bajaj Chetak EV In Jan 2021 Sales

In January 2021, TVS retailed a total of 211 units of the iQube, while Bajaj Chetak’s sales stood at only 30 units

TVS iQube had a pretty lacklustre sales performance in 2020, with just 290 units sold during the entirety of last year. In contrast, its biggest competitor, Bajaj Chetak had a lot more success, with a total of 1,337 units sold in 2020. However, things look a little different this year, with the iQube beating the Chetak in terms of sales in January 2021.

Last month, TVS retailed a total of 211 units of the iQube in India. In January 2020, the scooter had no sales, so there no YoY numbers to report. In December 2020, TVS iQube sales stood at 58 units, which translates to a 263.79 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth in Jan 2021.

As for Bajaj Chetak EV, it sold a total of 30 units in January 2021. Compared to January 2020’s sales figure (21 units), Chetak registered a YoY sales growth of 42.86 per cent last month. In December 2020, the scooter had retailed only 3 units, which translates to a sales growth of 900 per cent for Jan 2021.

TVS iQube sales were ahead of that of the Bajaj Chetak in December 2020 as well. The primary reason for the low sales of the Chetak, however, is the production constraint due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips, and not poor demand. Bajaj has currently stopped accepting fresh bookings for its electric scooter, and it already has over 1,500 pending orders.

Bajaj Chetak EV has a retro-inspired design, which looks quite appealing. It draws power from a 3 kWh battery pack, which comes paired with a 4.08 kW electric motor. It can deliver a maximum range of 95 km on a single charge, and it takes around 5 hours to fully charge the battery. The Chetak is available in two variants – Urbane and Premium – priced at Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.15 lakh, respectively.

TVS iQube, on the other hand, has a rather futuristic design. It is powered by a 2.25 kWh battery paired with a 4.4 kW electric motor, which can deliver a maximum range of 75 km on a single charge. The battery can be fully charged in around 5 hours. The iQube is available in a single variant only, priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom