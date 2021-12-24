TVS iQube Beat Bajaj Chetak’s Sales Numbers In November 2021

Last month (November 2021), TVS sold 699 units of the iQube e-scooter, while Bajaj Chetak’s sales figure stood at 511 units

Although the electric two-wheeler market in India has a lot of options available, TVS and Bajaj are currently the only mainstream manufacturers operating in that space. TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak were both first launched in the country back in January 2020, and they are locked in fierce competition ever since.

Last month, TVS iQube recorded a sales figure of 699 units. On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the TVS electric scooter saw a massive sales growth of 606.06 per cent, compared to 99 units sold back in November 2020. In October 2021, a total of 395 units of the iQube were sold, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 76.96 per cent.

As for Bajaj Chetak, its November 2021 sales figure stood at 511 units. Its sales have grown by 93.56 per cent on a YoY basis, with 264 units sold during the same month last year. However, the Chetak’s sales have seen an MoM decline of 38.80 per cent last month, compared to 835 units sold in October 2021.

TVS iQube is powered by a 3 kWh battery pack, which comes paired with a single electric motor (peak power of 4.4 kW, continuous power of 3 kW). It can deliver a range of up to 75 km on a complete charge, and charging the battery up from empty to full takes around 5 hours.

Bajaj Chetak also draws power from a 3 kWh battery pack, mated to a single electric motor (peak power of 4.08 kW, continuous power of 3.8 kW). This battery can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in 5 hours, and it can deliver a range of around 95 km on a full charge.

Other mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers are also planning to launch electric scooters in our market soon. Suzuki has been testing an electric version of the Burgman Street in India for a while now, and plenty of spy pictures of it have been doing rounds on the internet.

Honda and Hero MotoCorp are also preparing to launch e-scooters here. There are plenty of electric two-wheeler startups operating in India as well, like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Simple Energy, Okinawa Autotech, etc.