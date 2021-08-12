TVS Hikes Prices Of Scooters & Motorcycles – Complete Details

TVS has hiked the prices of its scooters and motorcycles for the second time this year as the overall production cost of the products has increased

Increasing input costs and reducing profit margins are forcing manufacturers to hike the prices of their offerings. The home-grown 2-wheeler manufacturer – TVS has hiked the prices of its products for the second time this year. The brand has increased the prices of its offerings by up to Rs. 5,000.

To start with, TVS has hiked the price of its scooters from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,336. Prices of the Scooty Pep Plus models is increased by Rs. 1,000. However, the prices of the Scooty Zest remain unchanged. The Jupiter is also costlier by a certain margin now.

The SMW variant gets dearer by Rs. 1,236, while the standard variant is now pricier by Rs. 736. The Jupiter ZX’s price is increased by Rs. 2,336, whereas the Jupiter ZX iTouchstart and Classic are now costlier by Rs. 2,066. Moving over to the NTorq, the price hike ranges in between Rs. 750-Rs. 1,950.

TVS Models New Price Old Price Difference Scooty Pep Plus Glossy 57,009 56,009 1,000 Scooty Pep Plus Matte 59,759 58,759 1,000 Scooty Zest Gloss 62,980 62,980 0 Scooty Zest Matte Series 64,980 64,980 0 Jupiter SMW 65,673 64,437 1,236 Jupiter STD 67,398 66,662 736 Jupiter ZX 71,973 69,637 2,336 Jupiter ZX Disc iTouchstart 75,743 73,737 2,006 Jupiter Classic 75,773 73,707 2,066 NTorq Drum 72,270 71,095 1,175 NTorq Disc 77,320 75,495 1,825 NTorq Race 80,325 78,375 1,950 NTorq Super Squad 83,025 81,075 1,950 NTorq Race XP 84,025 83,275 750

Moving over to the motorcycles, the company has reduced the price of the Radeon’s drum brake trim by Rs. 1,250, while increasing the price of Radeon’s SE variants by Rs. 1,215. The TVS Sport is now expensive by Rs. 1,200 and Rs. 1,400 for the kick start and electric start trims, respectively. The price hike for the Star City range is around Rs. 1,500 only.

Prices of the Apache range have also been increased. The RTR 160 models are now expensive by Rs. 3,000, irrespective of the variant you choose. The RTR 160 4V models, on the other hand, are costlier by Rs. 4,250 for both disc and drum variants. A higher price is also applicable for the RTR 180 now, as the ex-showroom price has been increased to Rs. 1.13 lakh from Rs. 1.09 lakh, equating to a hike of Rs. 3,500.

TVS Model New Price Old Price Difference Sport KS 57,330 56,130 1,200 Sport ES 64,430 62,980 1,450 Star City Plus Drum 68,475 66,895 1,580 Star City Plus Disc 70,975 69,465 1,510 Radeon Drum 59,992 61,242 -1,250 Radeon SE 66,782 65,567 1,215 Radeon SE Disc 69,782 68,567 1,215 RTR 160 Drum 1,06,365 1,03,365 3,000 RTR 160 Disc 1,09,365 1,06,365 3,000 RTR 160 4V Drum 1,11,565 1,07,315 4,250 RTR 160 4V Disc 1,14,615 1,10,365 4,250 RTR 180 1,13,065 1,09,565 3,500 RTR 200 4V (Single ABS) 1,33,065 1,29,315 3,750 RTR 200 4V (Dual ABS) 1,38,115 1,34,365 3,750 RR310 2,54,990 2,49,990 5,000

In the case of RTR 200 4V, the price hike is restricted at 3,750 with effective ex-showroom prices of Rs. 1.33 lakh and Rs. 1.38 lakh for the single-channel ABS and dual-channel AB avatars. The company’s flagship motorcycle – Apache RR310, gets the highest increase in the prices in the brand’s lineup. With an increment of Rs. 5,000 in the ex-showroom price, it now retails at Rs. 2.54 lakh.