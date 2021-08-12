TVS Hikes Prices Of Scooters & Motorcycles – Complete Details

TVS has hiked the prices of its scooters and motorcycles for the second time this year as the overall production cost of the products has increased
Increasing input costs and reducing profit margins are forcing manufacturers to hike the prices of their offerings. The home-grown 2-wheeler manufacturer – TVS has hiked the prices of its products for the second time this year. The brand has increased the prices of its offerings by up to Rs. 5,000.
To start with, TVS has hiked the price of its scooters from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,336. Prices of the Scooty Pep Plus models is increased by Rs. 1,000. However, the prices of the Scooty Zest remain unchanged. The Jupiter is also costlier by a certain margin now.
The SMW variant gets dearer by Rs. 1,236, while the standard variant is now pricier by Rs. 736. The Jupiter ZX’s price is increased by Rs. 2,336, whereas the Jupiter ZX iTouchstart and Classic are now costlier by Rs. 2,066. Moving over to the NTorq, the price hike ranges in between Rs. 750-Rs. 1,950.
|
TVS
|Models
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|Scooty Pep Plus Glossy
|57,009
|56,009
|1,000
|Scooty Pep Plus Matte
|59,759
|58,759
|1,000
|Scooty Zest Gloss
|62,980
|62,980
|0
|Scooty Zest Matte Series
|64,980
|64,980
|0
|Jupiter SMW
|65,673
|64,437
|1,236
|Jupiter STD
|67,398
|66,662
|736
|Jupiter ZX
|71,973
|69,637
|2,336
|Jupiter ZX Disc iTouchstart
|75,743
|73,737
|2,006
|Jupiter Classic
|75,773
|73,707
|2,066
|NTorq Drum
|72,270
|71,095
|1,175
|NTorq Disc
|77,320
|75,495
|1,825
|NTorq Race
|80,325
|78,375
|1,950
|NTorq Super Squad
|83,025
|81,075
|1,950
|NTorq Race XP
|84,025
|83,275
|750
Moving over to the motorcycles, the company has reduced the price of the Radeon’s drum brake trim by Rs. 1,250, while increasing the price of Radeon’s SE variants by Rs. 1,215. The TVS Sport is now expensive by Rs. 1,200 and Rs. 1,400 for the kick start and electric start trims, respectively. The price hike for the Star City range is around Rs. 1,500 only.
Prices of the Apache range have also been increased. The RTR 160 models are now expensive by Rs. 3,000, irrespective of the variant you choose. The RTR 160 4V models, on the other hand, are costlier by Rs. 4,250 for both disc and drum variants. A higher price is also applicable for the RTR 180 now, as the ex-showroom price has been increased to Rs. 1.13 lakh from Rs. 1.09 lakh, equating to a hike of Rs. 3,500.
|
TVS
|Model
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|Sport KS
|57,330
|56,130
|1,200
|Sport ES
|64,430
|62,980
|1,450
|Star City Plus Drum
|68,475
|66,895
|1,580
|Star City Plus Disc
|70,975
|69,465
|1,510
|Radeon Drum
|59,992
|61,242
|-1,250
|Radeon SE
|66,782
|65,567
|1,215
|Radeon SE Disc
|69,782
|68,567
|1,215
|RTR 160 Drum
|1,06,365
|1,03,365
|3,000
|RTR 160 Disc
|1,09,365
|1,06,365
|3,000
|RTR 160 4V Drum
|1,11,565
|1,07,315
|4,250
|RTR 160 4V Disc
|1,14,615
|1,10,365
|4,250
|RTR 180
|1,13,065
|1,09,565
|3,500
|RTR 200 4V (Single ABS)
|1,33,065
|1,29,315
|3,750
|RTR 200 4V (Dual ABS)
|1,38,115
|1,34,365
|3,750
|RR310
|2,54,990
|2,49,990
|5,000
In the case of RTR 200 4V, the price hike is restricted at 3,750 with effective ex-showroom prices of Rs. 1.33 lakh and Rs. 1.38 lakh for the single-channel ABS and dual-channel AB avatars. The company’s flagship motorcycle – Apache RR310, gets the highest increase in the prices in the brand’s lineup. With an increment of Rs. 5,000 in the ex-showroom price, it now retails at Rs. 2.54 lakh.