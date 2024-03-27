TVS Files Ronin SCR Design Patent Fuelling Launch Rumours

The off-road-oriented version of the TVS Ronin which will go by the name Ronin SCR will rival the likes of the upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 and Honda CB350X

TVS Motor Company is known for its innovative product line-up and the fact that it doesn’t hold back from experimenting with new models. The TVS Ronin which debuted in the year 2022 is one of the prime examples where the company made an all-rounder machine, combining the characteristics of a scrambler, cruiser as well as a street bike.

To further expand its portfolio, TVS is working on a new SCR version of the Ronin. In line with this, a design patent of the TVS Ronin SCR has been trademarked in India. TVS Ronin has been a decent seller for the Indian bike manufacturer. While the sales numbers are not very encouraging, a new off-road-oriented bike based on the Ronin can prove to be fruitful.

Once launched in India, the Ronin SCR will go up against the likes of the upcoming Hero Xpluse 210 and Honda CB350X. Taking a brief look at the design patent reveals that the Ronin SCR has already been showcased by TVS at the brand’s 2023 MotoSoul event.

Going by the patent image, the bike appears more on the ADV side rather than the scrambler. The fuel tank is a straight life-off from the Ronin, paired with a rather short single-piece seat and a chunky luggage rack at the rear end. The motorcycle will ride on wire-spoke rims shod with block-pattern off-road oriented tyres.

The design patent also reveals that the Ronin SCR will use long-travel USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Some of the highlights will include a typical ADC beak, a round LED headlamp, a small visor, a conventional handlebar and a beefy side panel which extends to the rear section. In addition to these, a sturdy sump guard will also be a part of the package.

The TVS Ronin SCR will draw power from a familiar 225.9 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 20.4 bhp and 19.93 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The exact launch timeline of the Ronin SCR is currently unknown, however, it could debut by the end of 2024 in India. TVS will likely price it well below the Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) ballpark.