TVS Festive Season Offer On Apache, Jupiter, Radeon, Ntorq Announced

The customers can save upto Rs 19,000 & low down payment along with huge savings on 5 year OD insurance this festive season

The automobile manufacturer are trying their level best to attract buyer attention during this festive season. After Bajaj Auto and Yamaha, two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor has now announced attractive offers and benefits on the entire lineup including Apache range of motorcycles and their entry-level commuter Radeon.

The Hosur based two-wheeler manufacturer announced a low down payment scheme starting from Rs 10,999 and saving up to Rs 8,800 on the 5-year own damage (OD) insurance policy along with several other benefits and discounts. TVS Apache series gets max benefits of Rs. 19,000 as it currently consists of the RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V and the flagship Apache RR 310.

There is no denying the fact that the Apache series of motorcycles has revolutionized the performance biking segment of the country by introducing some cutting edge technology directly inspired by their factory racing variants.

TVS was also the first manufacturer to introduce a twin-channel ABS on the Apache RTR 180. TVS Motors have also added the supermoto ABS on their entire Apache Range to ensure that these motorcycles are equipped with cutting edge braking technology for the safety of the rider.

Apart from the Apache range, TVS Motor is also offering their popular Radeon commuter motorcycle at a low down payment of Rs 5,999 and zero processing fee on the ex-showroom price of Rs 53,815.

TVS Motors have recently introduced the Radeon ‘Commuter of the Year’ special edition model in India priced at Rs 52,720 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake version and Rs 54,820 (ex-showroom) for the disc brake version. The special edition motorcycle was launched to celebrate its one year of sales in the country.

Besides these new special edition model TVS has also launched the updated Jupiter Grande scooter with Bluetooth connectivity feature and the Ntorq 125 Race Edition with the new full-LED headlamp and few other minor cosmetic updates recently. Unfortunately, TVS haven’t announced any special festive season discounts for their scooter range yet.