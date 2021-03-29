TVS Feb 2021 Sales Analysis – Apache, Ntorq, Star City, XL, iQube, RR310

TVS posted a YoY sales growth of 15 per cent in February 2021 as it finished as the third largest two-wheeler maker in India

TVS Motor Company finished as the third most sold two-wheeler manufacturer in the country as 1,95,145 units were sold against 1,69,684 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 15 per cent. The Hosur-based brand garnered a market share of 13.68 per cent with a gain of 0.57 per cent last month.

The Jupiter was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 52,189 units were posted against 31,440 units during the corresponding month last year with a massive 66 per cent volume increase. The XL100 ended up in the second position with 51,445 units as against 55,802 units in February 2020 with 8 per cent negative sales growth.

The Apache series was responsible for posting 31,735 units last month as against 32,033 units during the same period in 2020 with 1 per cent sales de-growth. The Ntorq 125 did endure a good month last time out as 24,555 units were sold against 22,766 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 8 per cent volume jump.

TVS Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Jupiter (66%) 52,189 31,440 2. XL100 (-8%) 51,445 55,802 3. Apache (-1%) 31,735 32,033 4. Ntorq (8%) 24,555 22,766 5. Pep+ (1588%) 8,476 502 6. Radeon (-9%) 8,431 9,314 7. Sport (-23%) 6,603 8,615 8. Star City (-30%) 5,727 8,209 9. Zest (1385%) 5,612 378 10. iQube (434%) 203 38 11. RR310 (-46%) 169 312

The long-serving Pep+ slotted in at fifth with 8,476 units in Feb 2021 as against just 502 units twelve months ago with 1588 per cent surge. in volumes. The Radeon 110 entry-level commuter motorcycle posted 8,431 units as against 9,314 units during the same period in 2020 with 9 per cent drop in sales as it finished ahead of Sport.

The latter could only manage 6,603 units last month as against 8,615 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY decline of 23 per cent. The Star City garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 5,727 units last month as against 8,209 units in February 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 30 per cent.

The Zest scooter finished in the ninth position with 5,612 units as against 378 units with 1385 per cent growth. The iQube electric scooter has seen its volume grow in recent months and its reach is being expanded. It recorded 203 units last month as against just 38 units with YoY sales surge of 434 per cent. The flagship RR310 faired supersport posted 169 units as against 312 units with 46 per cent decline.