TVS Electric Scooter Teased For The First Time; Unveiling on 25th Jan

TVS electric scooter is expected to be unveiled in a few days’ time and it could directly compete against Bajaj Chetak EV

Just a few days after Bajaj Auto reviving the Chetak nameplate as an electrified scooter, TVS Motor Company took to social media to tease its first ever zero-emission model and is expected to be unveiled on January 25. The teaser video does not indicate anything about the product, barring that it is an eco-friendly scooter with the “Charge. Life. Coming Soon” quote.

We have long been told you about the possibility of TVS launching its e-scooter based on the Creon concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and this could be the production-spec model in more ways than one. Otherwise, TVS may try to introduce an electric powertrain into an already popular and conventional badge to create expectations among potential customers.

The homegrown manufacturer has the Jupiter as its top-selling scooter and the forthcoming electric model could borrow cycle parts and identity from it. This will help in keeping the production costs low, at least on the design front to some extent we believe. However, it won’t likely be any less premium and could boast several connectivity based features to justify the price tag.

The major challenge two-wheeler makers are facing currently is the pricing of the electric models and TVS could competitively position the scooter against Bajaj Chetak Electric and Ather 450. Features like onboard diagnostics, app-based connectivity functions like automatic start, emergency alerts and safety shield could be part of the package as the SmartXonnect tech has been rendered a unique touch to TVS models over the last few years.

Expect the TVS electric scooter to come equipped with an all-digital instrument cluster, USB charging facility, LED headlamp, tail lamp and indicators, stepped up seat, monoshock rear suspension, front disc brake, generous underseat storage due to clever positioning of the battery pack, alloy wheels, etc.

If TVS presents the e-scooter at a highly competitive price tag, we are in for a cracking 2020 with two arch rivals going head-to-head in a brand new territory. But, it is still early days as the expansion of charging infrastructure and reachability of the zero-emission vehicles and their awareness will play a crucial hand in their immediate success.