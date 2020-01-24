TVS Electric Scooter Teased Again Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow – TVS iQube?

The upcoming TVS electric scooter will go up against the likes of the recently launched Bajaj Chetak Electric and the Ather 450

TVS Motor Company first revealed working on bringing a fully-electric scooter to the Indian market on Thursday, and now the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has teased us again, with the silhouette of the front fascia of its upcoming electric scooter, which features a U-shaped LED DRL along with the TVS emblem.

The teaser video also says ‘2 Days To Go’, meaning that the electric scooter will be unveiled on January 25 and we do suspect it could be badged iQube as the name has already been patented. This will go on to become the first fully electric scooter by TVS in the country. The revelation of TVS’ e-scooter comes just after the recent launch of the Bajaj Chetak electric, which will also be its direct rival in the market.

TVS had showcased an electric scooter concept at the previous edition of the Auto Expo, called the Creon. The said scooter looked sporty yet unconventional. However, the teaser hints that the production-ready e-scooter will somewhat be in line with the NTorq 125 as far as styling is concerned.

With just a day to go, it's almost here to Charge Life. pic.twitter.com/3lbXHTWqqK — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) January 24, 2020

The Creon came equipped with a 12 kW electric motor, with 16 PS of maximum power, which would help it sprint to 60 kmph from standstill in just 5.1 seconds. But it is highly unlikely that TVS would offer a motor this large with the EV. For reference, the Ather 450 comes with a 5.4 kW electric motor, while the Chetak Electric gets a smaller 4 kW unit.

The TVS electric scooter prototype was also spotted on test recently, which looked nothing like the Creon concept. Instead, the rear-end of the spied scooter reminded us of the Jupiter. The test mule came equipped with a telescopic fork upfront, alloy wheels which looked similar to the Jupiter, and a front disc brake as well.

At an expected starting price of around Rs 1 lakh, TVS’ electric scooter will rival the Bajaj Chetak electric, which is priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), as well as the Ather 450, which currently retails at a starting on-road price of Rs 1.13 lakh. It will boast premium features like LED headlamp and LED Daytime Running Light as shown in latest teaser video, and smartphone based connective technologies.