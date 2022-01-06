TVS December 2021 Sales – Apache, Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq, Sport, XL

TVS posted 1,46,763 units in the month of December 2021 as against 1,76,912 units with YoY negative volume growth of 17 per cent

TVS Motor Company garnered a cumulative tally of 2,50,933 units in the month of December 2021 as against 2,72,084 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative growth of 7.7 per cent when two- and three-wheeler sales were concerned. The two-wheeler volumes alone stood at 2,35,392 units last month as against 2,58,239 units in December 2020.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 8.8 per cent. In the domestic market, the two-wheeler sales of TVS stood at 1,46,763 units in the month of December 2021 as against 1,76,912 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with YoY negative volume growth of just over 17 per cent. Considering the motorcycle sales alone, TVS recorded healthy positive growth.

In the final month of the calendar year 2021, the Hosur-based manufacturer registered a total of 1,19,051 units with the motorcycles as against 1,33,700 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales jump of 12 per cent. The scooter sales for December 2021 stood at 67,553 units against 77,705 units during the corresponding period in 2020.

This led to a YoY volume decline of just over 13 per cent. The international business of TVS saw an appreciable sales increase of 10 per cent as 1,03,420 units were sold against 94,269 units during the same period in 2020. TVS shipped 88,629 two-wheelers last month as against 81,327 units with a YoY growth of 9 per cent while the three-wheeler numbers grew by 12 per cent.

In Q3 FY22 (October to December 2021 period), TVS sold 8.3 lakh units of two-wheelers as against 9.5 lakh units during the same quarter of the previous fiscal. In CY 2021, TVS introduced a number of new two-wheelers including the all-new Jupiter 125, Raider 125 and updated Apache RTR 160 4V. The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 gained custom packs under the BTO programme as well.

Just over a week ago, the first RP series model debuted in the form of Apache RTR 165 RP. Priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), its sales were conducted online and all the allotted 200 units were sold out. Deriving inspiration from the GP 165R race bike, it comes with a new 165 cc engine producing a maximum power output of 19.2 PS at 10,000 rpm.