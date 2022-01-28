TVS Dec 2021 Model Wise Sales – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Raider, iQube

TVS posted 1,46,763 unit sales in the month of December 2021 as against 1,76,912 units with a YoY volume drop of 17 per cent

TVS Motor Company closed the 2021 calendar year by recording 1,46,763 unit sales in the month of December as against 1,76,912 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY volume decline of 17 per cent. The Hosur-based manufacturer had the Jupiter as its best-selling two-wheeler as it registered a total of 38,142 units.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2020 with 38,435 units, a YoY sales decline of 0.7 per cent was noted. The XL 100 finished in the second position with 33,395 units as against 59,923 units in December 2020 with a massive YoY volume de-growth of 44.2 per cent. The Apache series endured a total of 23,533 units last month.

In comparison to December 2020 with 26,535 units, a YoY sales decline of 11.3 per cent was seen. The Apache portfolio saw the debut of the limited edition Apache RTR 165 RP and the updated 160 4V in recent months. The Ntorq 125 had its range expanded last year with the inclusion of the top-spec Race XP variant with a more powerful engine.

TVS Models (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. TVS Jupiter (-0.7%) 38,142 38,435 2. TVS XL (-44.2%) 33,395 59,923 3. TVS Apache (-11.3%) 23,533 26,535 4. TVS Ntorq (-34.3%) 16,859 25,692 5. TVS Raider 10,843 – 6. TVS Sport (-2.4%) 7,233 7,412 7. TVS Radeon (-25.6%) 5,139 6,909 8. TVS Star City (8%) 4,043 3,742 9. TVS Pep+ (-17.5%) 3,695 4,481 10. TVS Zest (-34.3%) 2,330 3,549 11. TVS iQube (1989.6%) 1,212 58 12. TVS Apache RR310 (92.6%) 339 176

The 125 cc scooter posted a cumulative domestic total of 16,859 units as against 25,692 units in December 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 34.3 per cent. The Raider 125 has been well received amongst customers since its debut in 2021 as the sporty commuter motorcycle recorded a total of 10,843 unit sales last month.

The TVS Sport finished sixth ahead of Radeon with 7,233 units against 7,412 units and a YoY drop of 2.4 per cent. The entry-level Radeon 110 cc motorcycle encountered a total of 5,139 units in December 2021 against 6,909 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY decline of 25.6 per cent.

The TVS Star City posted 4,043 units last month as against 3,742 units in December 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 8 per cent while the Pep+ ended up ninth ahead of Zest, iQube and the flagship Apache RR310. The iQube’s reach has rapidly been expanded across India in recent months while the BTO platform based RR310 endured 92.6 per cent growth.