TVS Dec 2019 Sales Down By 15%, BS6 Apache, Jupiter Dispatch Begins

While TVS two-wheelers sales suffered decline in December, three-wheeler business showed massive progress

TVS Motor Company has released its sales data of December 2019. As per the data, TVS registered sales of 231,571 units in December 2019 as against 271,395 units in the same month a year before, registering a sales decline of 14.7 percent.

Among the total sales by TVS Motor Company, two-wheelers registered a sales of 215,619 units in December 2019 as against sales of 258,709 units in December 2018, registering a decline of 17 percent. Of the total two-wheeler sales, domestic two-wheeler sales registered 157,244 units in December 2019 as against sales of 209,906 units in December 2018, registering a massive 25 percent decline.

Since TVS sells both motorcycles and scooters, these numbers are bifurcated further. While motorcycle sales stood at 93,697 units in December 2019 as against sales of 107,189 units in December 2018, registering a decline of 10%, scooter sales registered 74,716 units as against 91,480 units in December 2018, a drop of 20 percent.

While the domestic sales by down, the company’s total exports grew by 22% from 60,262 units in December 2018 to 73,512 units in December 2019. Out of these, two-wheeler exports also grew by 20% increasing from 48,803 units in December 2018 to 58,375 units in December 2019.

TVS’s total sales include three-wheeler sales also, that grew by 26% increasing from 12,686 units in December 2018 to 15,952 units registered in December 2019. TVS has also started producing and the dispatching BS-VI vehicles to meet the new emission norms ahead of time. 2020 TVS Apache RTR series, TVS Jupiter Classic and TVS XL are now BS-VI ready models.

The TVS RTR Series includes vehicles like the RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V 2.0, RTR 180, and RTR 160. Other TVS motorcycles include RR310, Star City+, Sport and more. In terms of scooters, apart from the Jupiter, TVS also sells Ntorq and Zest.