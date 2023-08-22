TVS Creon Electric Teased Ahead Of Debut Tomorrow – Range & Cluster

In the latest teaser of what appears to be the TVS Creon Electric, we could see the TFT instrument cluster along with range and Xonic ride mode

TVS Motor Company has been teasing a brand new electric scooter for many weeks now and in the latest teaser video, more details have been divulged. It appears to be the production version of the Creon Electric concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and it could be pitched against Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Hero Vida V1, Simple One and others.

The e-scooter will make its global debut tomorrow and it could be launched soon as well. The latest teaser video shows the presence of a TFT instrument cluster and judging by it, it could have a real-world range of approximately over 100 km on a single charge. The rectangular cluster gives away details such as energy consumption, trip, speed, range and available charge percentage.

It could have a claimed top speed of over 105 kmph while features such as turn signal indication, headlight beam, and phone signal when connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth, etc can also be seen. Previous teasers had given us a preview of the front fascia, lighting system and DRL along with the overall silhouette, which mimics the Creon concept.

In the teaser, TVS says ‘Feel The Surge’ and the ‘Xonic’ indication could be for a ride mode. Two other modes could also be available including Eco. It will be positioned above the iQube in the brand’s EV lineup. The Hosur-based manufacturer could also announce its future electrification strategy at the event tomorrow as huge investments have been made recently.

From the teasers, we can understand that it will boast a vertically aligned LED headlight cluster and sharp-looking front apron and body panels. The turn indicators and tail lamp will also receive LED treatment. The electrified scooter can also be locked and unlocked via a smartwatch.

Following the debut of the Creon Electric, TVS will unleash the flagship Apache RTR 310 naked streetfighter on September 6 and it will have plenty in common with its faired supersport sibling, the RR 310. It could be priced at around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom).