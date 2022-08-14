TVS Creon Electric Scooter Spied – 5 Things You Should Know

The new TVS Creon will likely be the second electric scooter in the brand’s portfolio in India as it has already been spotted

TVS recently launched the new updated TVS iQube electric scooter in India and is said to be working on expanding its electric portfolio. The brand is currently aiming to double its monthly EV production capacity to 25,000 by end of 2022. TVS is currently also working on its new upcoming electric scooter for India judging by a spy image that emerged on the internet. Expected to be called Creon, here are the top 5 things you should know about this model:

1. Performance:

From what is known, this new electric scooter could feature a powerful motor with an expected capacity of more than 12kW and it could have a real-life range of well over 80 km on a single charge. In addition to this, this scooter is also expected to do a 0-60 kmph sprint in well under 5 secs.

2. Design:

Based on the Creon e-scooter concept that was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, we expect this new TVS electric scooter to feature a sporty and aggressive styling in addition to a compact footprint. The concept iteration featured diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lights, and interesting colour options for the buyers.

3. Battery and Charging:

The Creon concept featured a set of three Li-ion batteries that will offer a claimed range of about 80 km on a single charge. The battery pack can be charged using multiple charging options, details of which are yet to be revealed. The Creon concept’s battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in just one hour using the fastest charging option. Whether similar specifications will be available in the production model or not is yet unknown.

4. Features:

In addition to the digital instrument console and LED lights, this new TVS electric two-wheeler will also boast features like connected tech, live tracking, geo-fencing, and regenerative brakings as standard. Moreover, we won’t be surprised to see features like mobile phone charging and boot light being offered with this new electric scooter.

5. Expected Launch:

The new TVS electric scooter could be one of the multiple TVS electric scoter planned to make a debut in the near future in the Indian market and is expected to be launched somewhere in 2023. Once launched, the TVS Creon electric scooter will challenge the scooters like the Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro.