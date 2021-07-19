TVS Creon Electric Scooter India Launch Likely Next Year

TVS is expected to launch the production version of the Creon concept sometime next year and it could be positioned at a premium over the iQube

In a recent interview, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said that his brand is planning to launch more than half a dozen electric vehicles across different segments in the next two years. It is no secret that the ever-increasing fuel prices have left manufacturers to ponder on different ways to attract customers.

The transition towards electric mobility is certainly inevitable and it depends on how well the automotive industry adapts and how well the EVs are received amongst consumers. The Hosur-based manufacturer sells the iQube electric scooter in the domestic market and it competes against Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X while the upcoming Ola e-scooter could also become its rival.

The brand has been speeding up the expansion of the iQube’s footprint in recent months as well besides planning to invest Rs. 1,000 crore to consolidate its zero-emission portfolio. We do believe one of the products in the pipeline to be the production version of the Creon concept displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

The TVS Creon concept attracted the show-goers for its innovative approach to design and technology and it has long been expected to spawn a road-going version. It could be introduced in 2022 and have advanced connected features. The concept used Li-ion batteries capable of producing 12 kW power. The Creon was claimed to reach zero to 96 mph in just 5.1 seconds.

The concept had a range of 80 km on a single charge while a fast charger will replenish back to 80 per cent in just an hour. While the same specifications may not be on the cards in the production scooter, it is expected to be priced higher than the iQube. Reports suggest that TVS is also working on a range of electric two-wheelers and that perhaps includes e-motorcycles.

The upcoming series of electric two-wheelers will have battery packs ranging between 5 kW and 25 kW and it will be manufactured at the Hosur plant in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. It has been said that around 500 to 600 engineers are involved in taking care of the design and development duties.