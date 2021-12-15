TVS-BMW Partnership Extended; Electric Vehicles Confirmed

TVS & BMW will develop products on common platforms and the first of the new line of offerings will be showcased in the next 24 months

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have today released a statement confirming the extension of their long term relationship as both the brands embark on developing new architectures and future technologies as electric vehicles are in the pipeline. It has also been said that TVS’ scope will comprise the design and development of future BMW models.

It is accompanied by “delivering world-class quality, supply chain management and industrialisation”. The enhanced partnership will see a range of products and technologies spawned in the future. The companies will give rise to common platforms by working on emerging technologies pertaining to different market needs.

The Hosur-based brand and the German manufacturer will focus on bringing out products with global requirements across various segments. TVS and BMW will develop products on common platforms and they will be retailed internationally and the first of the new line of offerings will be showcased within the next two years.

Speaking of the matter, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies.”

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad’s alliance has been around for more than nine years and the entry-level BMW G310R and G310 GS are produced at Hosur under the partnership and both of them have been successful across the globe and to an extent in India as well. The 310 cc platform has also given rise to the flagship Apache RR310 supersport.

Globally, the BMW G310R and G310 GS have garnered more than one lakh sales and more products will be spawned for the betterment of the future. Back in April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad penned down a strategic deal to manufacture sub 500 cc motorcycles for the international markets and so far three motorcycles have come out of it.

With more than one lakh consumers, the motorcycles have been well accepted in global markets such as Europe, United States, Japan and China.