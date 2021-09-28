TVS August 2021 Sales Analysis – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, iQube, XL, Sport

TVS posted 1,79,999 unit sales in August 2021 as against 2,18,338 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 17.6 per cent

TVS Motor Company finished in the third position in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ standings for the month of August 2021 behind Hero MotoCorp and Honda and more importantly ahead of Bajaj Auto. The Hosur-based brand recorded 1,79,999 unit sales last month as against 2,18,338 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 17.6 per cent.

The company held on to a market share of 13.52 per cent as against 14 per cent during the same period in 2020 with a decline of 0.48 per cent negative growth. The XL100 sat on top as the most sold model with 52,607 units as against 70,126 units during the corresponding month last year with 25 per cent volume de-growth.

The Jupiter range finished in the second position with 45,625 units as against 52,378 units with 13 per cent YoY sales de-growth. An all-new Jupiter 125 cc is expected to arrive in the coming months as well. The Ntorq 125 had its top-spec XP variant introduced a couple of months ago and the maxi scooter sat in third position in the sales tally for the month of August 2021.

TVS Models (YoY) Sales In August 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. XL100 (-25%) 52,607 70,126 2. Jupiter (-13%) 45,625 52,378 3. Ntorq (32%) 26,288 19,918 4. Apache (-51%) 16,423 33,540 5. Sport (-13%) 11,812 13,545 6. Radeon (11%) 10,447 9,435 7. Star City (-13%) 7,232 8,275 8. Pep+ (-47%) 4,703 8,823 9. Zest (101%) 3,850 1,911 10. iQube (2722%) 649 23 11. Apache RR310 363 364

It garnered 26,288 unit sales last month as against 19,918 units during the same period twelve months ago with 32 per cent increase in volumes. The Apache series saw a massive dip of 51 per cent as 16,423 units were recorded against 33,540 units in August 2020. The Sport posted 11,812 units against 13,545 units with 13 per cent volume de-growth.

The Radeon was the six most sold TVS two-wheeler in the month of August 2021 as the entry-level commuter recorded 10,447 units as against 9,435 units during the same period last year with 11 per cent positive sales growth. The Star City ended up in the seventh position with 7,232 units against 8,275 units in August 2020 with 13 per cent decline in volumes.

The Pep+ found itself in eight with 4,703 units as against 8,823 units with 47 per cent de-growth while the Zest recorded 3,850 units against 1,911 units with 101 per cent drop in sales. The iQube electric scooter finished second to last with 649 units while the flagship RR310 registered 363 units.