TVS April 2021 Model Wise Sales – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Radeon, RR310

TVS finished third in the two-wheeler manufacturers’ table with 1,31,386 units sales in the month of April 2021 with 35 per cent MoM de-growth

TVS Motor Company recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 1,31,386 units in the month of April 2021 as against 2,02,155 units during the previous month of March 2021 with 35 per cent Month-on-Month volume decline. The Apache finished on top of the sales charts this time around as 29,458 units were sold last month.

This when compared to the previous month of March 2021 with 33,162 units, the homegrown manufacturer registered 11 per cent MoM drop in volumes. The XL100 slotted in at the second position with 25,977 units and it has high takers in the rural part of the country. It posted 25,977 units last month as against 44,688 units with 42 per cent drop in volumes.

The Jupiter has been amongst the top-selling scooters in the country on consistent basis and last month was no different as 25,570 units were sold against 57,206 units with 55 per cent sales decline. The Ntorq 125 scooter registered 19,959 units in April 2021 as against 26,851 units during the previous month with 26 per cent drop in volumes.

TVS Models (MoM) April 2021 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Apache (-11%) 29,458 33,162 2. XL100 (-42%) 25,977 44,688 3. Jupiter (-55%) 25,570 57,206 4. Ntorq (-26%) 19,959 26,851 5. Pep+ (3%) 8,143 7,914 6. Sport (-22%) 6,870 8,815 7. Radeon (-48%) 5,600 10,774 8. Zest (-21%) 4,467 5,656 9. Star City (-31%) 4,335 6,299 10. iQube (-14%) 307 355 11. RR310 (-32%) 295 435

Recently, TVS announced that the sales of the Ntorq crossed the one lakh mark in the global markets. The Scooty Pep+ ended up as the fifth most sold TVS in the country last month as 8,143 units were recorded against 7,914 units with 3 per cent sales increase. Only the Pep+ encountered positive sales growth within the brand’s portfolio.

The Sport commuter managed to record 6,870 units as against 8,815 units in March 2021 with 22 per cent volume decline. The Radeon, on the other hand, endured a bigger MoM drop of 48 per cent as 5,600 units were recorded against 10,774 units. The Zest finished in the eighth position ahead of Star City with 4,467 units as against 5,656 units.

The iQube electric scooter managed to outsell the flagship Apache RR310 in April 2021 as 307 units were sold against 355 units during the previous month of March 2021 with 14 per cent volume de-growth. The RR310 recorded 295 units as against 435 units with 32 per cent sales drop and it will have an updated version launched in the coming weeks.