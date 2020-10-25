TVS Apache Series Sales Increased By Over 26% In September 2020

The TVS Apache RR and RTR series have managed to post positive sales growth last month, on YoY as well as MoM basis

The Indian automobile market has now almost recovered to pre-lockdown times, and in some case, sales are now stronger than they had been before. TVS Motor Company has shown remarkable growth as well in terms of sales figures last month, compared to the month prior (August 2020) as well that the same period last year (September 2019).

TVS’s premium motorcycle series, the Apache, has also managed to increase its sales figures in the Indian market. In September 2020, TVS dispatched a total of 37,788 units of the Apache domestically. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the bike managed a 12.66 per cent increase in sales figures (33,540 units sold in August 2020).

On a year-on-year basis, the TVS Apache series has shown even more impressive growth. During September 2019, the company had retailed a total of 29,849 units, which translates into 26.41 per cent growth! Overall, the Apache was the brand’s third highest-selling nameplate last month, with the XL Super and Jupiter holding first and second positions respectively.

The TVS Apache RTR series consists of four models –RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR and 200 4V. The RTR 160 and RTR 180 are the previous-generation models, which still continue to retail alongside the others (current-gen models). The RTR 160 4V and 200 4V are the latest-generation street-naked models. The Apache series also consists of another one, the RR310, which is a fully-faired motorcycle, and not a street-naked like the RTR models.

Apache RR310 is the brand’s flagship motorcycle, and was co-developed with BMW Motorrad. It shares its underpinnings with the BMW G310 R and G310 GS motorcycles. It managed to retail 475 units in India last month, which is a 45.71 per cent YoY increase (326 units sold in September 2019). On an MoM basis, the RR310 managed a 30.49 per cent growth (364 units sold in August 2020).

Earlier this month, TVS also achieved a new milestone with the Apache; the 4 millionth unit of the Apache recently rolled out of the company’s Chennai plant. To commemorate this, TVS created the ‘Longest Chequered Flag’ in the world (Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records), spanning a massive 957 feet!