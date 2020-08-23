TVS Apache Sales Up By 34% In July 2020 – RTR 160 To RR 310

The TVS Apache series currently consists of bikes priced from Rs 98,050 onwards, going all the way up to Rs 2.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

TVS Motor Company’s Indian line-up currently consists of a range of commuter motorcycles, gear-less scooters as well as slightly premium and sportier mass-market bikes as well. One such premium motorcycle range from TVS is the Apache series, which has been performing fairly well in recent times. This claim is supported by the fact that TVS Apache sales have improved by 34 per cent in July 2020.

To begin with, sales were already pretty decent in the same month last year, since TVS had sold 25,094 units of the Apache that month. However, the homegrown manufacturer has managed to sell 33,644 units of the Apache range in the month of July 2020, which means that it recorded a 34 per cent year-on-year growth in terms of sales.

As of now, TVS offers a range of motorcycles under the Apache series, namely Apache RTR 160 2V, Apache RTR 160 2V, Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 200 4V as well as the flagship Apache RR 310, with prices starting from Rs 98,050, Rs 1.04 lakh, Rs 1.05 lakh, Rs 1.29 lakh and Rs 2.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

The RTR 160 2V draws power from a 159.7 cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 2V motor rated at 15.53 PS/13.9 Nm, while the 4V version of the bike uses 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled 4V engine that puts out 16.02 PS and 14.12 Nm. The bigger Apache RTR 180 gets a 177.4 cc single-cylinder engine that belts out 16.79 PS of max power and 15.5 Nm of peak torque.

The Apache RTR 200 4V comes equipped with a 197.75 cc engine that puts out 20.5 PS and 16.8 Nm, and rivals the likes of the KTM 200 Duke as well as the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. On the other hand, the Apache RR 310 continues to be the flagship TVS bike on sale as of now.

The fully-faired sports bike has been built by TVS in collaboration with BMW Motorrad, and has been plonked with a 312.2 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that has a max power output of 34 PS, along with peak torque output rating of 27.3 Nm.