TVS Apache RTX 300 Fully Leaked Ahead Of Launch – Key Info

TVS Apache RTX 300 will be powered by a 299.1 cc, forward-inclined single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 35 PS and 28.5 Nm

TVS Motor Company has showcased interesting concepts like the Vision iQube, Jupiter LPG, Jupiter CNG and others at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Briefly, however, it had an all-new adventure motorcycle on display. The Apache RTX 300 will become TVS’ first-ever production adventure tourer upon arrival, likely in the coming months.

It has been caught testing multiple times on public roads in recent months. The pictures we have shown you here indicates that it will be positioned to compete with KTM 250 Adventure directly while Yezdi Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX will be other competitors. It has a lot in common with the latest Apache range including the RR 310 and RTR 310.

However, the powertrain will be brand new as the RT-XD4 300 – marking the debut of the RT-XD4 engine platform – will be utilised. The 299.1 cc, forward-inclined single-cylinder engine was unveiled at the MotoSoul event just over a month ago and it produces 35 PS maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Some of the technical highlights are liquid cooling, a six-speed transmission, ride-by-wire throttle and an assist-and-slipper clutch and all these will be incorporated in the Apache RTX 300 motorcycle as well. The prototype showcased at the motoring show wore a familiar paint scheme seen on the RR 310 while the twin LED headlamps, a front beak and a transparent windscreen grab attention along with an upswept exhaust and all-LED lighting.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 does not look to be a hardcore off-roading machine as the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure or the RE Himalayan 450. It gets split seats and 19-inch front alloy wheel while the rider appears to have a lowly positioned in contrary to typical advs but it should aid in better comfort during long saddle hours and while touring on highways.

We expect it to feature switchable rear ABS, long travel suspension, ride modes, a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth and navigation, etc. The suspension duties will be handled by upside down front forks and a monoshock can be seen at the back. It will also have multiple mounting points for fitting touring accessories.