TVS Apache RTR 310 Sepang Blue Explained – All High Tech Features

TVS Apache RTR 310 Sepang Blue colour can be had by paying Rs. 10,000 extra; features and technologies explained in the video linked below

TVS Motor Company introduced the flagship naked streetfighter, the Apache RTR 310, a few days ago and it carries a starting price of Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Arsenal Black base variant. With the Dynamic Kit enabling features such as fully adjustable front and rear suspension, brass-coated chain and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), the same colour costs around Rs. 2.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Fury Yellow colour scheme is priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The customers wanting to own the Dynamic Pro Kit will have to pay an extra cost of Rs. 22,000 while the aforementioned Dynamic Kit costs Rs. 18,000. The Dynamic Pro Kit is loaded with advanced electronic rider aids courtesy of the presence of a six-axis IMU system.

It comes with features such as cornering ABS, cornering traction control, wheelie control, descend control, rear lift-off control and cornering cruise control. These features are accompanied by heated and cooled seat. The detailed walkaround of the Sepang Blue is given below and it asks for an additional amount of Rs. 10,000.

Adding both the Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Pro Kit from the BTO programme with the price you need to pay for the Sepang Blue colour, the overall cost moves up to Rs. 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The TVS Apache RTR 310 is built on a trellis frame and is equipped with a lightweight aluminium sub-frame.

The suspension duties are handled by 41 mm KYB sourced upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the rear. A dual-channel ABS system, a USB charging port and a slipper and assist clutch are offered as standard and the five-inch TFT display is positioned horizontally and boasts GoPro connectivity and Bluetooth functionality.

A total of five ride modes are available: Track, Supermoto, Rain, Sport, and Urban. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is packed to the brim and it has a lot in common with the Apache RR 310. It derives power from a 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine, paired with a six-speed transmission. The brand also offers a host of touring accessories as optional extra.