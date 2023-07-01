TVS Apache RTR 310 Naked Bike Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Here’s a sneak peek of the TVS Apache RTR 310, spotted during a road test. Spy pics show a sleek but muscular design, likely with good performance numbers

In an exciting turn of events, the highly anticipated TVS Apache RTR 310 has been spotted in a leaked image. It is the naked version of the Apache RR 310, based on the shared 310cc platform with BMW Motorrad, and it’s set to make waves in the market with its sleek design and powerful performance.

Taking design cues from the popular Draken concept unveiled in 2014, the TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts a captivating appearance that is sure to turn heads. With its dominating front fascia, sculpted fuel tank, and shoulder fairing, the bike exudes a sporty and aggressive appeal. The motorcycle seems to be well-equipped, with all-LED lights, golden USD forks, sleek split seats, and an upswept exhaust.

As the range-topping naked motorcycle in the TVS lineup, the upcoming Apache RTR 310 will be a contender against fierce rivals like the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R, and also its cousin, BMW G310R. To enhance its competitiveness, TVS is expected to offer some additional equipment and exclusive spicy colour themes over the RTR 200. Furthermore, the TVS Built To Order platform might provide customization options, allowing riders to personalize their Apache RTR 310.

In terms of features, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is likely to inherit much from its faired sibling, the Apache RR310. However, some differences are expected, such as a horizontally positioned TFT screen instead of vertically mounted instrumentation. The TVS SmartXonnect connectivity suite with call and text management, ride details and turn-by-turn navigation is anticipated to come standard with the Apache RTR 310.

Powering the TVS Apache RTR 310 will be a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This powerplant belts out 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm. The motorbike is expected to offer riding modes similar to the RR310, with power outputs varying depending on the mode selected.

In terms of hardware, the Apache RTR 310 is likely to share similarities with the RR310, including a trellis frame, USD forks, and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties will be handled by 300mm and 240mm petal discs at the front and rear, respectively, with dual-channel ABS ensuring optimum safety.

Recently, TVS filed a patent for the ‘Apache RTX’ name, and there’s a small chance that this upcoming naked motorcycle could be named that instead of RTR 310. That said, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation to know for sure.