TVS Apache RTR 310 All Colours Explained In Detail – Video

TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in a total of three colour schemes namely Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow and the optional Sepang Blue

TVS Motor Company introduced the Apache RTR 310 yesterday in the domestic market for a starting price of Rs. 2,42,990 and it goes all the way up to Rs. 2,63,990 for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). Beyond this, the Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Pro kit can be chosen by paying Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 22,000 additionally.

The flagship naked streetfighter is available in three colour options namely Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow and the optional Sepang Blue, which you need to shell out Rs. 10,000 more for. In the exclusive video linked below, we have explained about all three paint schemes in detail and you can also watch the top speed run and pure exhaust note video of the Apache RTR 310 on our YouTube channel.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 features an aggressive design language with the presence of a split LED headlamp cluster, razor-sharp fuel tank finish with prominent extensions, bold body graphics, minimalistic body panels, raised rear end, split seat setup, a wide single-piece handlebar, twin vertical LED tail lamps, LED turn indicators mounted on the tyre hugger, etc.

The motorcycle derives power from a familiar 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine found in the Apache RR 310, BMW G310 R, G310 GS and G310 RR. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 35 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,650 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch as standard.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is suspended on adjustable 41 mm upside-down front forks sourced from KYB and a monoshock rear suspension. It sits on an updated aluminium trellis frame and the subframe is also brand new. As for braking, front and rear disc brakes are assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It has a claimed top speed of 150 kmph and zero to 60 kmph is achieved in 2.81 seconds.

The naked streetfighter is packed with features including a five-inch TFT display that can be connected to GoPro, five ride modes (urban, rain, sport, track and supermoto), smartphone connectivity, six-axis IMU enabling cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, climate control seat, tyre pressure monitoring system and bi-directional quickshifter.