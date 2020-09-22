TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets Super-Moto ABS; Priced At Rs. 1.23 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a new variant in the form of Super-Moto single-channel ABS and is offered in two colour schemes

TVS Motor Company has today announced in a statement that the Apache RTR 200 4V has gained Super-Moto ABS. The naked streetfighter is one of the popular two-wheelers within the brand’s domestic portfolio and the Super-Motor ABS is essentially the single-channel ABS system that helps in enhanced stopping power and thus reducing the braking distance.

This enables better braking control and gives confidence to the rider to late brake mainly for “sliding around the race track”. TVS was one of the first Indian manufacturers to make a move towards BSVI transition and the duo of BSVI Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V arrived late last year itself. The bigger 200 4V derives power from a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve engine.

The oil-cooled unit with fuel injection technology aids in the motorcycle producing a maximum power output of 20.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,500 rpm. The Apache RTR 200 4V also features the segment-first GTT (Glide Through Technology) for easy urban riding along with the Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect technology.



The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is also the only motorcycle in its segment to come equipped with a dual-channel ABS system with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and slipper clutch. It also boasts the class-first radial rear tyre for better ride quality and sporty handling characteristics. The new Super-Moto ABS variant helps in further expanding the range and is around Rs. 5,000 cheaper than the top-spec trim.

Priced at Rs. 1,23,500, the Super-Moto ABS equipped TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available two paint schemes namely Gloss Black and Pearl White. Some of the key features in the motorcycle are LED headlamp, LED position lamps, ‘feather touch’ start, neatly laid out switchgear, etc. It is built on a double cradle split synchro stiff frame and uses telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension.

The Apache 200 4V measures a length of 2,050 mm, width of 790 mm and height of 1,050 mm with 1,353 mm wheelbase. It has a saddle height of 800 mm and 180 mm ground clearance while the fuel tank capacity stands at 12 litres and kerb weight at 153 kilograms.