TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Coming Soon, Trademark Filed

A new sportier iteration of the smallest TVS Apache is arriving soon with sportier dynamics and a more powerful motor

Yet another variant of the TVS Apache is under development and is preparing to shed the veils soon. The homegrown brand has filed trademarks for the ‘TVS Apache RTR 160 RP’ name, wherein RP stands for race performance. The company has filed the registration for the ‘TVS RP Race Performance’ initials as well. And both the filings were made on the same day – August 16.

The upcoming variant of the smallest Apache can be safely assumed to be more powerful and performance-oriented than the outgoing example. The new trademark also signifies the birth of TVS’ new performance division – Race Performance, as is the case with the BMW’s M division.

In turn, a lot of performance products from the brand can be expected under this new umbrella. Since the brand already has a vast experience of racing, the new division will only add to the betterment of the existing products, both dynamically and mechanically.

Talking of the Apache RTR 165 RP, the 165 suffix in the name gives a hint about the increased engine displacement. The piston might sweep 5 more cubic centimetres on the updated avatar of the Apache RTR 160 4V to put out increased power and torque figures. In addition, if TVS folks reduce the weight of the motorcycle with respect to its base, the updated Apache 165 RP will come up as a more peppy and agile motorcycle.

Moreover, TVS might update the suspension with adjustable forks on the front, as seen on the bigger Apache 200 4V. The motorcycle may also come with adjustable clutch and brake levers, along with dual-channel ABS. Sadly, the trademarks are yet to be granted. Thus we will have to wait a fair bit for the motorcycle to reach the showroom floors.

The Apache 165 RP will be the first model from the Race Performance division of the brand. Hence expecting the Apache 165 RP to feature an aggressive rider triangle won’t be wrong either. For now, the Apache RTR 160 4V is on sale at Rs. 1.11 lakh, ex-showroom. It comes with a 17.63 PS, single-cylinder 159.7cc motor.