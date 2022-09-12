TVS Apache RTR 160 – OLD Vs NEW Key Differences

The price of the updated new TVS Apache RTR 160 in India starts from Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is one of the most VFM and powerful bikes in the segment and gives strong competition to its rivals. The brand recently launched the new and updated TVS Apache RTR 160 in the market offering it with a long list of features and new updates. Check what makes this new iteration different and better than before.

Updated Design

While the basic design language remains similar to the previous iteration of the bike, the buyers will however get updated paint schemes and new graphics. However, you will now get a tweaked headlight design and new LED taillights. The fuel tank panel too is new and looks more aggressive.

New Features

The new RTR 160 gets a fully digital instrument console, multiple riding modes, and Bluetooth connectivity. The range-topping iteration will also get the SmartXonnect feature with turn-by-turn navigation, mobile connectivity, and call and notification alerts.

Updated Power Output

The Apache RTR 160 continues to be powered by the same 160cc petrol engine. The power and torque figures however are different than before as this engine now boasts 15.82 bhp and 13.85 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Better Tyres

This new version of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 will be offered with 120 mm tyres at the front as well as at the rear. The new tyres of better grip levels and performance. For those wondering, the previous version of the bike was offered with a 110 mm tyre at the rear.

Price And Variants

The new updated TVS Apache RTR 160 is being offered in three variant options – Drum, Disc, and Disc With SmartXonnect. While the drum variant is priced from Rs 1,17,790, the Disc variant on the other hand is priced from Rs 1,21,290 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Disc SmartXonnect version however is priced at Rs 1,24,590 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The previous version of the RTR 160 was priced from Rs 1,13,740 for the base drum variant.