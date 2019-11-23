TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 Spotted On Test, Launch Soon

TVS is all set to launch BS6-compliant version of its Apache RTR 160 range before the deadline next year. Apart from the engine upgrade, the bikes will also feature additional features

TVS is in the works of upgrading its motorcycles with BS6-compliant engines before the April 1, 2020 deadline. The recent spy shots show the Indian manufacturer testing its Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V with BS6-compliant units, near the ARAI testing facility in Pune.

As of now, the Apache RTR 160 gets a 159.7 cc air-cooled engine, that makes 15 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 13 Nm max torque at 6,500 rpm. However, TVS will equip the motorcycle with a fuel-injected motor, which will produce same performance, along with better fuel efficiency.

The premium Apache RTR 160 4V is already offered with a fuel-injection system, along with the regular carburetted version. TVS will likely be discontinuing the latter and make the fuel-injected version meet the new stringent emission norms. This will also lead to a dip in power figures, which currently stand at 16.28 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, for the fuel-injected variant.

Apart from mechanical changes, the Apache RTR is also expected to get new LED headlamps, while the more premium Apache RTR 160 4V’s digital instrument cluster could feature Bluetooth connectivity, just like its bigger sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V.

The engine upgradation also means that the Apache RTR 160 will see a marginal increase in its price. Currently, the BS4-compliant version of the motorcycle is priced at Rs 87,573 (ex-showroom). Expect a hike of about Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 once the bike is updated with a fuel-injection system next year.

The more premium Apache RTR 160 4V has a starting price of Rs 92,101 (ex-showroom). Since it already has a fuel-injected system, the expected price hike for BS6 upgradation and additional features is only around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V currently competes against the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160 R, and the Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3.0 in the Indian market.