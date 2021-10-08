TVS Apache RTR 160 4V With Ride Modes Launched At Rs. 1.15 Lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has gained a new special edition along with ride modes, new headlamp assembly, adjustable clutch and brake levers, etc

Following a string of new launches in recent months like the 2021 Apache RR310, all-new Raider 125 and Jupiter 125, TVS Motor Company has today announced the prices of the more feature-packed Apache RTR 160 4V series. It now gets a new headlamp assembly and signature DRL (Daytime Running Lamp) alongside three new ride modes.

The Hosur-based manufacturer has also introduced the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, in which, first-in-segment features like adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels, a new seat pattern and a new headlamp have been made available. It must be noted that the 160 4V received an uprated engine that made it the most powerful motorcycle in its segment earlier this year.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition have gained Urban, Sport, and Rain ride modes just as their 200 4V sibling along with gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre. In addition, the top-spec version comes with the TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth feature enabling a number of functionalities and features.

The entire series is grafted with a new headlamp assembly where the signature DRL continues to glow, changing its stance to a Front Position Lamp (FPL) that functions with low and high beams simultaneously. Speaking on the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said:

“TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles have always lived up to the growing expectations of our aspirational customers, by delivering cutting edge technology to racing enthusiasts. Backed by four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class. We are also excited to present TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, which compliments the TVS Apache series product portfolio, further strengthening TVS Motor Company’s premium two-wheeler offering.”



The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition receives an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. The regular range is offered in three paint schemes namely Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black. Retailed across Drum, Single Disc, and Rear Disc variants, the 160 4V has its prices starting from Rs. 1,15,265 for the base drum trim (ex-showroom).

For the single disc variant, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V costs Rs. 1,17,350, Rs. 1,20,050 for the rear disc and Rs. 1,21,372 for the Special Edition. The new Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles are now available at authorised dealerships across India.