TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition Launched At Rs. 1.28 Lakh

The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition comes in an exclusive matte black colour with carbon fibre race-inspired graphics and red alloy wheels; no mechanical changes are made

TVS Motor Company has today launched the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition for a price tag of Rs. 1,28,720 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available for reservations starting today at authorised TVS dealerships present across the country. It gets an exclusive matte black colour scheme, carbon fibre race-inspired graphics with the Racing Edition logo and contrasting red-coloured alloy wheels.

Besides cosmetic updates, the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition is equipped with India’s most powerful 160 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, delivering a maximum power output of 16.04 PS at 8,750 rpm. It also boasts features such as three ride modes (Sport, Urban, and Rain), a digital LCD cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, an LED headlamp and tail lamp.

The motorcycle also gets GTT (Glide Through Technology) positioning it as one of the packed models in the highly competitive 160 cc naked segment. The ride modes are engineered for diverse riding conditions, offering a blend of engine performance and ABS while the TVS SmartXonnect technology enables Bluetooth with voice assistance and turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS notifications, and race telemetry. The all-digital LCD cluster provides a comprehensive list of information.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has consistently led the way in innovation, and bringing state-of-the-art technology to enthusiasts. With a robust community of 5.5 million TVS Apache riders worldwide, this launch underscores the company’s dedication to delivering aspirational products that reflect TVS Motor’s racing heritage and engineering excellence, addressing the evolving needs of our customers.”

The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V was first introduced in 2007 and it has been well received by customers over the years but the more modern 160 4V is a preferred choice for many buyers currently. Less than a couple of months ago, the Hosur-based manufacturer introduced the TVS Apache RTR 160 and 160 4V Black Edition with a starting price of Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

It must be noted that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the country’s most powerful 160 cc oil-cooled motorcycle churning out 17.6 PS maximum power at 9,250 rpm.