TVS Apache RR310 Reimagined As A Futuristic Electric Motorcycle

While the TVS Apache RR310 is a well-sorted fully-faired performance-oriented motorcycle, a design firm has reimagined the motorcycle in an electric avatar with sharper styling

Earlier this year, TVS Motor Co., the popular Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer, launched a refreshed version of the Apache RR310, which went on sale at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed model features a new TFT instrument console with smartphone support and new body graphics.

Mechanically, it continues to draw power from a 313 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine which generates a maximum power output of 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch. The suspension is courtesy of upside-down front forks and monoshock at rear.

Rumours abound that the RR310 would even spawn an Adventure-focused model in the coming times. However, a design firm has recently reimagined the flagship Apache motorcycle as a very sleek-looking EV. Of course, the manufacturer currently has no plans of launching an electric version of its fully-faired motorcycle but the digital renderings of the concept do tickle our taste buds a fair bit.

As can be seen in the images, the TVS Apache RR310-based electric motorcycle retains much of the original design but still manages to look a lot more futuristic owing to the new footwear. The motorcycle gets minor revisions in its graphics and colour scheme, which gives it a trendier look.

More importantly, a bigger change arises due to usage of new hub-less wheels. While the front-end loses telescopic shock absorbers, the rear-end comes with a more sophisticated swingarm. Both these factors play a huge role in making this motorcycle look a lot more futuristic than its current avatar.

However, the reimagined TVS Apache RR310 can be best described as a figment of an artist’s imagination at the moment. Currently, the motorcycle manufacturer has no plans of making this motorcycle a production reality. That said, we do hope that the homegrown manufacturer takes notice of these renderings and end up developing an EV version that looks close to the concept seen here.

Pics Source: Simon Designs