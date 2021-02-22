TVS Apache RR310 Price Hiked For The Second Time This Year

TVS has once again hiked the price of its flagship model, Apache RR310, which is now priced at Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-showroom

Last month, TVS Motor Company had hiked the prices of its motorcycles and scooters, in an effort to offset the increased input costs. The Apache RR310 had received a hike of Rs. 3,000, which was a significant increase. However, it seems like one price hike wasn’t enough, and the manufacturer has increased the price of its flagship yet again.

TVS has increased the price of the Apache RR310 by Rs. 1,990 this month, which translates to an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2,49,990. With this, the RR310 has inched closer to its chief rival in the Indian market, KTM RC390, which retails at Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the more expensive KTM has an advantage in terms of power and performance, TVS has better equipment on offer.

TVS Apache RR 310 has a 5-inch TFT full-colour display for the instrument cluster, with SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity. The SmartXonnect system allows riders to pair their smartphone to the motorcycle, via TVS connect app, and use a host of connected features. These include turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle health report, crash alert, call and SMS notification, ride statistics, etc.

The RR310 gets a tubular steel trellis frame, painted bright red for a sporty look. The suspension system consists of gold-painted USD telescopic forks at the front, and a gas-assisted monoshock at the rear. It also gets bi-LED projector headlights and dual-channel ABS as standard.

The motorcycle also offers ride-by-wire throttle, with four riding modes – Rain, Urban, Sport, and Track. This segment-first feature can alter the engine output and ABS intervention, depending on the mode selected. The engine is a 312.2cc, reversed-inclined, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit, co-developed with BMW Motorrad.

This engine is capable of generating a peak power of 34 PS (at 9,700 rpm) and a maximum torque of (7,700 rpm), but only in Sport and Track riding modes. In Urban and Rain modes, the engine output drops to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, and Race Tuned (RT) slipper clutch is available as standard on the bike.