TVS Apache RR310 Beats KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300

TVS Apache RR 310 has outsold the competing fully-faired motorcycles in India like the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 in June 2019 sales data

Ever since it was launched back in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has been appreciated for its bold looks and performance for the price segment it sells in. The flagship for the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, the engine powering the RR 310 is the same one doing its duty in the BMW 310 duo. The TVS RR 310 is continuously gaining popularity in India, outselling some of the known rivals.

As per the latest sales data from June 2019, TVS sold 338 units of Apache RR310, higher than its closest rivals KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300. While Kawasaki managed to sell only 110 units of Ninja 300, the KTM RC 390 also sold no more than 100 units, considering its younger and cheaper sibling 390 Duke managed to get only around 255 buyers.

TVS could soon launch the Special Edition of Apache RR 310 in India that was first showcased at Columbian Auto Show ‘Feria de las 2 Ruedas’ in May 2019. The Special Edition comes with a matte black paint finish which are complimented by red and white decals.

The TVS Apache RR 310 recently updated the RR 310 with new chain roller, new rubber lining around the windscreen, heavier bar-end weights and an updated ECU mapping in order to make the motorcycle feel more refined.

Later, TVS also added race-tuned slipper clutch on the motorcycle that increased the cost of the new version by about Rs 4,000 (ex-showroom). Mechanically, the TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a single-cylinder 312.2cc engine that makes 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of torque and comes along with a 6-speed gearbox.

The kerb weight of the bike is 169.5 Kg and braking duties are done by the same 300mm disc brake at the front and 240mm disc brake at the rear. And yes, the motorcycle does come with dual-channel ABS. The TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at Rs 2.27 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).