TVS Apache RR310 Based Adv Rendered As KTM 390 Adv Rival

The TVS Apache RR310 comes with a BS6-compliant 312.2 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of torque

The Apache RR310 is TVS Motor Company’s flagship offering and the motorcycle continues to receive an overwhelming response in the country, thanks to the fully-faired sports bike’s handsome looks, comfortable ergonomics, powerful engine as well as premium quality.

However, given the increasing trend of affordable adventure tourers in the country, what if TVS decides to join the race and builds an ADV bike based on the Apache RR 310 or its cousin BMW G310R GS? It might sound absurd right now, but this rendered red TVS Apache RR 310 Adv certainly looks gorgeous.

The rendered adv motorcycle seems to draw heavy inspiration from the BMW G 310 GS, including the front fascia, the tail section as well as the alloy wheels. However, the Apache RR 310 ADV gets a larger headlamp, as well as a bigger windscreen. The bike also gets the same golden upside down telescopic forks up front, as well as a monoshock setup at the rear, just like the Beemer.

Apart from that, the rendered RR 310 ADV has been equipped with an aftermarket exhaust from the renowned Slovenian exhaust system manufacturer Akrapovic. Looking at how beautiful this rendered bike looks, we can’t help but wish TVS actually considers bringing it to reality, but that is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

However, the current growing popularity of ADV tourers could tempt TVS to enter the segment, and the company could make use of the Apache’s BS6-compliant 312.2 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that belts out 34 PS of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

It should be noted that the TVS Apache RR 310, the BMW G 310 GS as well as the G 310 R are co-developed by TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad, and are built on the same platform. Hence, BMW using the same powertrain for an adventure tourer would be pretty interesting. If TVS does plan to launch the said motorcycle, it will directly put up against the KTM 390 Adventure, which is currently priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).