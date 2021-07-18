TVS Apache Prices Hiked Once Again – Check Latest Prices [July 2021]

TVS Motor Company has silently updated the prices of the Apache RTR series and the Apache RR 310 in the Indian market

TVS has silently updated the prices of the Apache range in the Indian market. The motorcycle lineup consists of the following models – RTR 160 2V, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V, and RR 310. Here, we have listed the latest prices of the TVS Apache series in the Indian market.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is currently priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh for the dual-disc variant, and at Rs. 1.05 lakh for the single-disc variant. Powering the bike is a 159.7cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which develops 15.53 PS and 13.9 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Paired with this powerplant comes a 5-speed transmission.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1.13 lakh for the dual-disc variant, while its single-disc variant is priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh. It is also powered by a 159.7cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill, but tuned to push out 17.63 PS and 14.73 Nm. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

As for the Apache RTR 180 2V, it is priced at Rs. 1.12 lakh. It comes with a 177.4cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant, which develops 16.79 PS and 15.5 Nm, and comes paired with a slick-shifting 5-speed transmission.

The dual-channel ABS variant of Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.37 lakh, whereas its single-channel ABS variant is priced at Rs. 1.32 lakh. The motorcycle draws power from a 197.75cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which belts out 20.82 PS and 17.25 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS’s flagship motorcycle – Apache RR 310 – is priced just under Rs. 2.55 lakh. It is powered by a reverse-inclined, 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor can develop a peak power of 34 PS and a maximum torque of 25 Nm, and it comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It should be noted that the RR 310 is set to receive an update this year, and its price is expected to increase once again then.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi