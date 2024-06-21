TVS Apache Electric Bike (RTE) Clocks A Top Speed Of 200 Kmph

The TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric) motorcycle has managed a top speed of 200 kmph; 8 pre-selected riders are racing in the championship

TVS Motor Company has become the first Indian manufacturer to enter the realm of electric motor racing in India by launching its electric one-make championship series, the TVS Racing E-OMC. After hosting two support rounds during last year’s TVS OMC, the 2024 TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC) has started off with a bang.

The Hosur-based brand’s daring venture into the e-OMC features an exclusive format for racing on the electric TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles, developed specifically for this championship as part of transforming mobility with innovative and sustainable solutions for a cleaner future. Additionally, TVS has been a pioneer in Indian motorsports with TVS Racing boasting a heritage spanning over four decades.

The TVS Apache RTE race machine comes with the highest power-to-weight ratio in its class, thanks to a liquid-cooled motor and an efficient motor controller. The advanced battery pack with high-power cells and a carbon fibre battery case integrated into the chassis ensure both performance and structural integrity.

A custom-built Battery Management System (BMS) with specialised algorithms enhances control and safety, supporting various advanced configuration settings. In terms of performance components, the e-OMC features Ohlins bespoke suspension for precise handling, complemented by a Brembo brake system with a 320 mm front disc and high-performance brake callipers.

In addition, carbon fibre wheels and Pirelli Super Corsa tyres are said to deliver optimal grip and agility on the track. The motorcycle’s aerodynamic profile is enhanced by a carbon fibre fairing, designed to minimise drag and optimise speed. Its distinctive livery combines TVS Racing Factory colours with graphics inspired by sustainability.

In the TVS e-OMC, eight selected riders compete in exhilarating races lasting four laps, achieving impressive top speeds of up to 200 kmph. During the recent round, the fastest lap recorded was an impressive 1 minute 48.777 seconds. In the inaugural round of the INMRC 2024, Sarthak Chavan clinched the first position, followed by Chirant V and Alwin Sundar.

Speaking of the championship, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Racing has been at the forefront of making motorsports both inspiring and within reach for enthusiasts nationwide. As we shift gears into this new era, we are not just redefining the way we ride; we are rewriting the racing ecosystem by establishing new benchmarks through sustainable mobility. With the TVS Racing e-OMC, we have taken a monumental step towards the future of racing.”