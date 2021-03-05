TVS Apache 200 Single-Channel ABS With Riding Modes Launched

Apart from riding modes, the Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS also gets adjustable front suspension and adjustable levers

TVS Motor Company has introduced Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS with riding modes in the Indian market. Previously, the first-in-class riding mode feature was only available on the dual-channel ABS variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V. Along with that, adjustable front suspension and adjustable levers have also been added to the single-channel ABS model.

The bike gets three riding modes – Sport, Urban, and Rain – which are the same as the system on the dual-channel ABS version. In Sport mode, the motorcycle delivers maximum power and acceleration, perfect for the race track and highways. Also, the ABS intervention is quite low, with the system offering the highest permissible slip percentage.

In the Urban mode, the power delivery is tuned for city traffic and the ABS is optimised for a quicker response. Lastly, we have the Rain mode, in which the ABS offers the maximum intervention, perfectly suited for wet road conditions, thus helping the rider not lose traction on slippery streets. With these riding modes, the Apache 200 4V enhances the riding experience as well as the safety factor.

The engine continues to be a 197.75cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor. This powerplant generates a maximum power of 20.82 PS and a peak torque of 17.25 Nm, only available in the Sport mode. In the Urban and Rain modes, the engine output is limited to 17.32 PS and 16.51 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox, and a Race Tuned (RT) slipper clutch is available as well.

Other features on offer include a fully-digital instrument cluster, LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED taillights. The motorcycle also gets the GTT (Glide Through Traffic) feature, which allows riders to ride in bumper-to-bumper traffic with only clutch articulation (without throttle input). The motorcycle also gets Bluetooth-enabled Smart Xonnect connected technology.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with single-channel ABS and riding modes is priced at Rs. 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). There are three colour options available – Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue – with the last one being inspired by the TVS OMC racing motorcycle.