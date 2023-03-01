TVS Achieves 50 Lakh Sales Milestone With Apache Series

The first ever TVS Apache debuted in 2005 and its reach has expanded over the years; has presence in over 60 countries currently

TVS Motor Company has announced that it has reached a global sales milestone of five million units for the Apache series. The first ever Apache debuted in 2005 and its reach has been expanded over the years consistently. It now has a presence in more than 60 countries across the globe and is responsible for garnering good volume sales for the brand.

The Apache series sees regular updates for its motorcycles and resultantly, it has been one of the feature-packed and sought-after amongst customers. The Hosur-based brand’s factory racing team with nearly four decades of track experience has helped in building and developing motorcycles for road use with the ‘Track To Road’ philosophy.

Speaking on this achievement, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are thrilled to reach this global milestone and express our gratitude to all the Apacheans worldwide for this achievement. Our journey to reaching this milestone is filled with ideal and sincere efforts that have gone into making TVS Apache a truly global brand.”

TVS has built a whole range of initiatives around the Apache series such as merchandise, Apache Owners Group (AOG), Apache Racing Experience (ARE), Apache Pro Performance (APP), TVS One Make Championship, etc. The Apache range has been responsible for bringing in several segment-first and advanced features as well.

They include ride modes, fuel injection, dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch, SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity and much more. The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series currently comprises the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and the flagship TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the naked space.

The TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica) was launched in 2017 and it has been a good seller for the brand at the top of the range. In 2021, the company introduce the BTO (Built-To-Order) platform for the faired supersport. As part of APPX (Apache Pro Performance Extreme), TVS entered the Asia Book of Records three years ago by conducting the longest-running stunt show at the highest altitude in Spiti Valley.