TVS 2W Domestic Sales Increased By 15% In February 2021

In the month of February 2021, TVS Motor Company sold a total of 2,97,747 two-wheelers and three-wheelers combined globally, which is almost 18 per cent more than the same month last year

TVS Motor Company is one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market as far as sales are concerned. The homegrown manufacturer continues to hover around the top of the domestic sales charts, and in February 2021, managed to sell 1,95,145 units in the country.

In the same month last year, TVS had only managed to sell 1,69,684 units, which means that it sold over 25,000 additional units, leading to a year-on-year growth in sales by 15 per cent. On the other hand, the manufacturer exported a total of 89,436 two-wheelers to other countries, which means that the total sales for TVS last month was recorded at 2,84,581.

Out of this, motorcycle sales accounted for 1,37,259 units, up from 1,18,514 units sold in February 2020. Scooters came second with 95,525 units sold, 57.55 per cent more than the 60,633 units sold in the same month last year. TVS’ mopeds finished third with a total of 51,797 units sold globally.

The two-wheeler domestic sales accounted for 65.54 per cent of complete TVS sales, while two-wheeler exports made up 30.04 per cent of total sales for the month. On the other hand, the 813 three-wheelers sold in India and 12,353 three-wheelers shipped abroad accounted for 0.27 per cent and 4.15 per cent of total TVS sales respectively. However, the 3W exports have come down by 25.90 per cent from the 16,670 units exported in February 2020.

Adding all up, TVS Motor Company shipped a total of 2,97,747 products in the month of February 2021, which is 44,486 units more than the 2,53,261 units it managed to sell in February last year. This has resulted in a YoY growth in sales by 17,57 per cent for the Chennai-based company.

TVS is currently in the works of launching a new 310 cc motorcycle this year, which will go on to become the fourth product to be jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company after the TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS. The new motorcycle will further help TVS increase its sales in the premium segments. However, it is yet to be seen if the 310 cc motorcycle will be an adventure tourer or a naked version of the Apache RR 310.