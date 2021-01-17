Turn Your Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Into An Adventure Tourer For Just Rs. 9,999

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Adventure Tourer body kit, by Autologue Design, is available for preorder at just Rs. 9,999

Adventure tourer motorcycles are slowly gaining momentum in India, and manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, and KTM are already catering to buyers in this market space. Bajaj Auto, however, doesn’t have any such offering in its lineup currently, although it did previously try with the Pulsar AS (Adventure Sport) series.

Pulsar AS series, which consisted of AS150 and AS200, certainly looked the part. However, while they were good for touring, they didn’t have the legs for adventure. Both the bikes were discontinued back in 2017, and Bajaj hasn’t launched an ADV under its brand, although sister brand KTM has two in its lineup in our market – 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure.

That said, there are plenty of aftermarket options available, which is great news for fans of adventure biking. Recently, Autologue Design shared announced their upcoming bolt-on body kit for the Pulsar NS200 on their social media handles. This aftermarket body kit can transform this naked streetfighter into an adventure tourer!

The adventure tourer body kit, named ‘NS-Xplorer’ consists of tank shrouds, a beak-like front fender, a tall windscreen, and underbelly protection. The kit is available for pre-order at an introductory price of Rs. 9,999, but only for the first 30 customers. Only a few slots remain, and after that, the price will increase to Rs. 13,500 (all prices mentioned exclude taxes).

There are multiple colour options available for the body kit, which can be checked out on Autologue’s Instagram page. There are no mechanical changes to the bike, i.e., no new tyres or suspension system upgrade. Even though this is mostly an aesthetic upgrade, it is quite a good one.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (with triple-spark technology). This motor is capable of delivering a maximum power of 24.5 PS and a peak torque of 18.5 Nm, and comes paired to a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

The motorcycle offers features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, conventional telescopic front forks, a Nitrox monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes on both the wheels (300mm front and 230mm rear), single-channel ABS, and tubeless tyres. The Pulsar NS200 is currently priced at Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).