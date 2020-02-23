Trying To Bring Tata Sierra EV Concept To Production, Says Pratap Bose

Tata is apparently studying the feasibility of bringing a production-ready version of the Sierra EV concept, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Tata Motors showcased a host of new products and concepts at the 2020 Auto Expo this year, which was held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida recently. Included in Tata’s line-up at the Expo was a new electric SUV concept, which was named and designed after the manufacturer’s iconic three-door SUV called Sierra.

The Sierra concept is built on the ALFA ARC platform which is flexible enough for the carmaker to equip the car with an ICE engine, or even plonk an electric motor on to it. On the design front, the Sierra EV concept pays homage to the original Sierra, coupled with new modern design elements.

The concept car sports wraparound rear glass just like the original Sierra, but unlike the latter which did not have rear doors at all, the Sierra EV seems a bit more practical and gets rear sliding doors.

The car has been designed keeping in mind Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language, and gets slim LED DRLs at the front, along with a body-width LED tail lamp. Inside the cabin, the car gets 360-degree movable seats along with futuristic tech. However, if Tata does decide to bring the Sierra EV concept to production form, the cabin will be made more practical and realistic.

The original Sierra was the first SUV produced by the homegrown carmaker, and was initially introduced in 1991, but was replaced by the more practical Safari in 2000. However, the new Sierra that was showcased at the Auto Expo garnered a lot of interest from everyone, and some journalists/publications couldn’t resist from asking Mr Pratap Bose, the mastermind behind the Sierra EV concept’s design, about the possible revival of the iconic nameplate.

When questioned about the likelihood of launching a production-ready version of the Sierra EV in the near future, Bose said that they will be trying to turn the concept into reality in the near future. “I’m going to try with every bone in my body to make this into a production product.” He also added that apart from a few concept elements, like the interiors of the car, the dimensions, the wheels, as well as the tyre size could be retained in the production-ready version of the car.