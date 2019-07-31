Triumph Unveils Rocket 3R and Touring Spec Rocket 3 GT

Both these cruisers are powered by a 2.5 Liter three-cylinder engine which is the largest engine ever used in a production bike

For those of you who are not aware Triumph has taken the covers off the Rocket 3 TFC (Triumph Factor Custom) a couple of months ago. The motorcycle had a limited production run of 750 units and they are all sold out now.

However, Triumph has given the big bike lovers another chance to smile by announcing the launch of two new variants of the new Rocket 3 motorcycle, the Rocket 3R, and the Rocket 3 GT. These motorcycles will be available for sale later this year in the International market while you can expect them to be launched in India as well.

Both the Rocket 3R and the Rocket 3 GT will be powered by the same 2,458cc, inline 3-cylinder, DOHC engine. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox delivers around 165 hp of peak power at 6,000rpm, and a massive jaw-dropping 221 Nm of torque at available at 4,000rpm.

The Triumph Rocket 3 was introduced in the year 2004 and was powered by a 2.3-liter motor, it was one of the largest engines used in a production motorcycle. The good news is that Triumph has increased the displacement to 2,458cc which makes the Triumph Rocket 3 GT and 3R motorcycles the largest engine production bike in the world.

The Triumph Rocket 3R promises to offer stump-pulling torque figures, along with comfort and handling. The motorcycle features a moody black finish to the wheels, roadster handlebars, and ‘Roadster styled’ rider and pillion passenger seat. The motorcycle also gets mid-set footrests which can also be adjusted vertically as well. The R version of the cruiser is available in two colour options- Korosi Red and Phantom Black.

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is designed especially for those who love to take long tours on their motorcycles. The Rocket 3 GT focuses mostly on the rider and pillion comfort. The motorcycle gets a forward set footpegs, well-padded and comfortable seats, and an upswept tail on the pillion seat and a pillion backrest.

The cruiser also features a higher set handlebar unit and gets a small flyscreen attached on top of the instrument cluster. The Rocket 3 GT will be available in Silver Ice & Storm Grey with Korosi Red tank detail and Phantom Black colour options.

The Rocket 3 cruisers will set a new benchmark in the cruiser segment. The cruisers are equipped with some class-leading hardware setup. Both the Rocket 3R and the Rocket 3 GT are fitted with 47mm Showa forks with a rebound, compression, and preload adjustability towards the front while the rear profile features a fully adjustable monoshock unit by Showa with a piggyback reservoir.

Triumph managed to shed almost 40 kilograms of the bikes kerb weight but they are still two of the heaviest bikes of their segment. The Triumph Rocket 3R weighs around 291 Kilograms while the Triumph Rocket 3 GT weighs around 294 kilograms.

The braking duties of the cruisers are handled by two chunky looking 320 mm disc from Brembo with top-spec radially mounted four-pot Stylema monobloc calipers at the front and a single 300mm disc at the rear. The cruiser also gets an advanced cornering ABS safety system.

Both the Rocket 3 variants get a switchable traction control system that includes Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider mode. The rider mode and all other information will be displayed on the Triumphs advanced TFT dashboard. The TFT dashboard features switchable themes, personalized start-up message and an angle adjustment for easy viewing.

Triumph will also offer plenty of additional accessories with both the motorcycles including Triumph Shift Assist (quick shifter up/down), GoPro control system, Turn-by-turn navigation via TFT dash, Triumph app – controls nav a smartphone, answer and cancel calls, select songs via the switchgear, tyre pressure monitoring system.

For all the touring needs Triumph will offer optional luggage accessories including Triumph patented cast aluminium pannier ‘retractable & ‘lockable’ mounting system, 20L sports panniers, 12L magnetic tank bag, and an innovative Triumph patented 9L quick-release tail pack. Hopefully, these accessories will also be introduced to the Indian market as well later.