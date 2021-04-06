Triumph Trident 660 Launched In India At Rs. 6.95 Lakh – Killer Pricing?

The 2021 Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 engine that develops 81 PS and 64 Nm

British motorcycle brand has launched the Trident 660 in India, at a price of Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in four colour options in our market – Crystal White, Sapphire Black, Matt Jet Black & Silver Ice, and Silver Ice & Diablo Red.

The Trident 660 features a retro-inspired design, which looks extremely cool. The motorcycle gets a circular LED headlight, a circular fuel tank (with a 14-litre capacity) and a short tail section with an LED taillight. It also gets a single-piece seat, teardrop-shaped rear-view mirrors, and a body-coloured radiator cowl, and an underbelly exhaust. The motorcycle is undeniably handsome, and will surely turn heads everywhere it goes.

Triumph Trident 660 gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends (with a sporty 5-spoke design), shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres. The suspension system consists of 41mm USD Showa separate function forks (with 120mm travel) at the front and a Showa preload-adjustable monoshock (with 133.5mm travel) at the rear. As for the brakes, the front wheel gets twin 310mm discs, while the rear wheel gets a 255mm disc.

The motorcycle also gets plenty of features, like a digital instrument console, self-cancelling turn indicators, riding modes (Rain and Road), switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS (with adjustable intervention levels). The bike also gets connected technology, which enables turn-by-turn navigation, along with controls for call and music for your paired smartphone.

The motorcycle is powered by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 engine, which develops a peak power of 81 PS (at 10,250 rpm) and a maximum torque of 64 Nm (at 6,250 rpm). It comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch available as standard. The bike also gets a bi-directional quickshifter as an option.

In the Indian market, the Triumph Trident 660 competes against the likes of Kawasaki Z650, Honda CB650R, and even Ducati Scrambler 800. Also, Yamaha MT-07 is slated to launch in India very soon, which will also compete with it. For Indian riders planning to upgrade from the current crop of near-300cc motorcycles, the new Trident 660 serves as the perfect stepping stone.