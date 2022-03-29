Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Launched In India At Rs. 8.95 Lakh

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 continues to be powered by the 660 cc inline three-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 81 hp and 64 Nm of peak torque

Triumph Motorcycles India has today announced the launch of the Tiger Sport 660 and is priced at Rs. 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India introductory). Compared to its naked sibling, the Trident 660, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is Rs. 1.50 lakh costlier. The sports tourer comes with a host of visual additions to differentiate itself from the Trident 660.

It comes with a sharp-looking fairing, and an adjustable tall windscreen for better aero stability during highway touring. The underpinnings are largely identical as the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 sits on a steel perimeter frame like the Trident 660 but the subframe is longer to accommodate more space and carry luggage, making it more versatile.

As standard, the sports tourer gets integrated pannier mounts and the single-piece seat is thick and wide for the rider as well as the pillion and it sweeps up going backwards and culminates in a tidy rear profile. As for the performance, the same 660 cc inline triple is utilised producing a maximum power output of 81 hp and 64 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch, a dual-channel ABS system, selectable ride modes, an LCD instrument console with a small TFT screen, dual-LED headlamps, LED tail lamp and indicators, adjustable levers with scrolling indicators as an option and switchable traction control are on offer.

The suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm separate function front forks and a monoshock at the rear with remote hydraulic preload adjustability with 150 mm travel on both ends as opposed to 120 mm front and 134 mm rear travel in the naked. It also gains a larger 17.2L fuel tank compared to the 14L tank used in the Trident 660.

It also boasts a sharper rake angle and 12 mm more ground clearance at 162 mm while being heavier by 17 kg. It runs on Michelin Road 5 tyres with black alloy wheels at the front and the rear. The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is more of a sports tourer at best than a hardcore off-roader and is more practical than the Trident 660.