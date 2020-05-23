Triumph Tiger 900 Teased Ahead Of Indian Launch This Month

The Triumph Tiger 900 comes with a 888 cc three-cylinder engine that puts out 94 hp power and 87 Nm torque, and is mated to a 6-speed transmission

Triumph Motorcycles India has teased the upcoming Tiger 900, suggesting that the motorcycle is set to be launched soon. Originally, Triumph had plans to launch the bike in April this year, but then ended up postponing the launch, and we expect the Tiger 900 to hit the markets by the end of May 2020.

Talking about the motorcycle, the new Tiger 900 replaces the Tiger 800 in Triumph’s line-up. The bike will be available in two versions – GT, which is the road-biased version and; Rally, which is the off-road biased version. Both versions share the same bodywork, chassis, bolt-on subframe, and the same 888 cc three-cylinder engine.

The engine puts out 94 hp of maximum power, along with 87 Nm of peak torque, and features a unique, 1-3-2 firing order that gives it an improved character and tractability at low rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph will likely be bringing the new Tiger 900 to the Indian market via the CKD route, and the bike will be offered in three different variants, namely GT Pro, Rally Pro and Rally. Since the entry-level Tiger 800 XR had a low demand in the country, Triumph would not be bringing the base-spec Tiger 900 GT initially. However, if there is demand in the future, Triumph will surely consider bringing it.

The GT Pro and the Rally Pro models are the top-spec trims, and are hence, loaded up to the brim with features like LED fog lamps, heated rider and pillion seats, My Triumph connectivity system, a quickshifter, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and additional riding modes.

The Tiger 900 Rally is slotted under the Pro trim; however, its feature list is also worth mentioning. The Rally trim gets the same 7.0-inch TFT instrument screen, adjustable suspension, and tubeless wire-spoked wheels as the higher variant. In addition, the IMU-based cornering ABS and traction control is offered as standard across the range.

Since the Tiger 900 will be offered with a range of new features over its predecessor, the Tiger 800, expect the motorcycle to carry a premium of around Rs 60,000 – 1 lakh. Deliveries will start soon after the launch, which is expected to take place by the end of this month.