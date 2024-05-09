Triumph Thruxton 400 India Launch Confirmed For This Year

The Triumph 400cc platform is set to spawn a new café racer motorcycle, the Thruxton 400; launch confirmed for 2024

The Bajaj-Triumph partnership introduced its new range of affordable motorcycles i.e. the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X last year in India. During their launch, it was speculated that the 400cc platform would yield more products in the future. This seems to be holding true as a new motorcycle named Thruxton 400 was under development.

The café racer was also spied testing on foreign soil last year and as per the latest media reports, the launch of the Triumph Thruxton 400 is confirmed in 2024. The next-in-line product from Triumph-Bajaj will share its underpinnings and powertrain from the Speed 400.

To begin with, the Thruxton 400 will bear a lot of resemblance to the Speed 400 ranging from the fuel tank, bar end mirrors, 17-inch wheels on both ends, the round LED headlamp as well as the upswept exhaust. However, there will be some changes to the package such as a bubble-type front fairing housing the LED headlamp which seems familiar to the front fascia of the Speed Triple RR. Moreover, the spy shots highlighted the presence of a new set of clip-on handlebars to help the café racer stance.

The addition of the café racer-specific front cowl will result in the repositioning of the front indicators along with minor changes to the tail section, as suggested by the spy images. The single-piece seat will be similar to what we get on the roadster. Overall, we can expect a much more bulky and visually appealing motorcycle with a good road presence, which is somehow missing in the Speed 400.

The Thruxton 400 will be powered by the familiar 398.15cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine, putting out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. There will likely be some changes to the gear ratios to better suit the bike’s character. The hardware including the suspension, chassis, wheels and brakes will be a straight lift-off from the Speed 400.

As for the launch timeline is concerned, the Triumph Thruxton 400 will likely debut around the festive season this year. In terms of pricing, expect the café racer to be positioned between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 in the company’s 400cc line-up.