Triumph Speed T4 Priced At Just Rs. 1.99 Lakh, Big Price Drop

The Triumph Speed T4 is priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) following a price cut of Rs. 18,000, making it more accessible to buyers

Triumph Motorcycles India launched the Speed T4 in September 2024 as a cost-effective alternative to the Speed 400, incorporating several modifications. To enhance its appeal, the brand slashed its price by Rs. 18,000 a couple of months ago, bringing the ex-showroom cost down to Rs. 1.99 lakh.

The limited-time offer was initially said to be valid until stocks lasted and it appears the discount remains in effect. This price reduction has positioned the Speed T4 at a more distinct price point compared to the Speed 400, making it Rs. 41,000 more affordable. Triumph recently introduced Rs. 12,000 worth of complimentary accessories for the Scrambler 400X as well.

The Triumph Speed T4 comes fitted with a dual-channel ABS system as standard, enhancing braking performance. A USB charging port is included for added convenience, along with a monoshock rear suspension. As for performance, it retains the 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine from the Speed 400 but delivers a slightly lower power output, differentiating it from its sibling.

Also Read: 4 Upcoming Royal Enfield 350-450 cc Bikes Worth Waiting For

The Triumph Speed T4 is offered in three shades – Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red, and Phantom Black – each adorned with exclusive body graphics. Engineered for spirited performance, it delivers higher torque output between 3,500 rpm and 5,500 rpm. This adjustment enhances rideability in lower and mid-speed ranges, minimising frequent gear shifts and providing a smoother, more engaging riding experience.

The Triumph Speed T4 benefits from a 30 percent increase in engine inertia over the Speed 400, enhancing low-rpm stability. This refinement enables effortless cruising at 100 kmph while introducing a distinct exhaust note. Notable mechanical highlights include manual throttle body control, a slipper and assist clutch for seamless gear shifts and 43 mm telescopic front forks.

Also Read: 2 Upcoming Triumph Bikes Launching This Year In india

The Triumph Speed T4 produces 31 PS at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, marking a reduction of 9 PS and 1.5 Nm compared to the Speed 400. This engine is paired with a six-speed transmission, ensuring smooth power delivery. Meanwhile, Triumph is working on a more budget-friendly version of the Scrambler 400X which is set to hit the market in the coming months. The Thruxton 400 has also been spied multiple times.