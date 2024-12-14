Triumph Speed T4 Huge Price Drop, Now Only Rs. 1.99 Lakh

Triumph Speed T4 now costs Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as its price has been reduced by Rs. 18,000; the offer is valid till the stocks run out

In September 2024, Triumph Motorcycles India introduced the Speed T4 in India. It is essentially the more affordable version of the Speed 400 with a host of changes. To boost its sales numbers, Triumph has today announced a huge price drop of Rs. 18,000 making the motorcycle more lucrative with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh.

The offer will be valid from today til the end of the stocks. The price drop has resulted in the Speed T4 creating a clearer differentiation in terms of price compared to the Speed 400 as it is Rs. 41,000 cheaper. It must be noted that the British manufacturer recently announced Rs. 12,000 worth of free accessories for the Scrambler 400X.

The Triumph Speed T4 comes in three paint options: Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red and Phantom Black – featuring unique body graphics. Its performance is tailored for dynamic riding, delivering higher torque between 3,500 rpm and 5,500 rpm. This tuning enhances low- to mid-speed rideability, reducing the need for frequent gear shifts and ensuring a smoother, more responsive ride.

It achieves improved low-rpm stability through a 30 per cent increase in engine inertia compared to the Speed 400. This adjustment allows the motorcycle to cruise comfortably at 100 kmph while delivering a new exhaust note. Key mechanical features include manual throttle body control, a slipper and assist clutch for smoother gear transitions, and a 43 mm telescopic fork at the front.

The Triumph Speed T4 is equipped with dual-channel ABS system as standard. It also features a USB charging port for added convenience and a monoshock rear suspension. Powering the motorcycle is the same 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine found in the Speed 400, but with reduced output.

It generates 31 PS at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, reflecting a drop of 9 PS and 1.5 Nm compared to its more powerful sibling. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed transmission. The brand is currently developing a more affordable variant of the Scrambler 400X. It is expected to launch in the coming months.