Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400x Get Rs. 10,000 Off, 50K Units Sold

As part of 1st anniversary celebration, Bajaj and Triumph are offering Rs. 10,000 discount on the ex-showroom prices of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400x

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles are celebrating the first anniversary of the made-in-India Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. Over the past year, more than 50,000 units have been sold in over 50 countries worldwide. These motorcycles are manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s new production facility in Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra.

To commemorate this milestone and express gratitude for the strong customer base of the highly affordable 400 cc duo, an anniversary offer has been announced which effectively sees both motorcycles going back to their original introductory prices. Customers will receive Rs. 10,000 off the ex-showroom prices of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400x now.

Years after announcing their partnership, Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto brought these most awaited motorcycles to the limelight on June 27, 2023, in London, United Kingdom. Soon after, they were launched in India and as expected, they received an overwhelming response, garnering 10,000 bookings within the first ten days.

The Triumph 400cc motorcycles are a blend of power-packed performance, agile handling, and top-tier fit and finish. They embody the iconic British styling derived from their larger siblings. To mark the first anniversary, Triumph is offering a special discount of Rs. 10,000 on the ex-showroom price of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

This offer is valid only until July 31, 2024 at all authorised Triumph dealerships which Bajaj expanded from just 15 outlets to 90 in a short span of time across the country. The Speed 400 is now available for Rs. 2.24 lakh, and the Scrambler 400X for Rs. 2.54 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Triumph motorcycles are now sold in more than 70 cities.

Speaking of the new milestone, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said “It’s been an action-packed year for Triumph motorcycles in India ever since the launch of the 400 twins in July last year. We have expanded the network significantly with best-in-class showrooms, and a very active engagement program with customers has commenced, which showcases what it means to experience the world of Triumph.”

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400x are shipped to 50 countries from India including the USA, UK, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea showcasing the local manufacturing prowess of Bajaj.